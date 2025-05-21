Jarrow Day Nursery celebrates 20th anniversary with a black-tie ball

A Jarrow nursery has celebrated its 20th anniversary in style.

Jarrow Day Nursery, on Western Road, held a ball for its children and staff on Friday, May 9, as it celebrated 20 years in operation.

The celebrations didn’t end there, with the nursery holding a sports week and then a ‘Jarrow’s Got Talent’ week to mark the milestone.

Nicola Evans, the manager at Jarrow Day Nursery, has given an insight into how the ball went and revealed that the nursery is planning an even bigger celebration at the end of the month.

Jarrow Day Nursery has held a ball to celebrate its 20th anniversary. | Other 3rd Party

She said: “The ball was brilliant, all the children came dressed in their ball gowns and suits.

“We put on party games, dancing, food and we just celebrated being together.

“We’ve got the open day to finish off the celebrations on May 31, with Mr Twister and an ice cream van coming along.

“It is about celebrating the wider community and give back to those who have helped us.

“Everyone who has been in the nursery, such as old staff, parents and children, are invited to come along to see us.

“We thought that we would do something big so the parents can join in.”

Children took part in playing games and enjoyed party food. | Other 3rd Party

Nicola also praised her work of the staff at the nursery who have made it possible for the site to stay open for the last two decades.

She added: “I’ve been here for 19 years and I must admit that I didn’t think I’d be here this long but it is unbelievable to be celebrating 20 years.

“We’re in a deprived area yet we’ve had so many children who we’ve welcomed over the years and helped them.

“Times have been hard in recent years due to Covid and stuff like that but the owners of the nursery have been brilliant.

“They’ve always had plans in place to keep the nursery going and without that, I don’t know where we would be.

“We’ve also had loads of support from parents and two ‘Outstanding’ Ofsteds in a row, so it has been a lot of hard work but all the staff are dedicated and over the moon to be celebrating 20 years.”

Staff and children got dressed up for the special occasion. | Other 3rd Party

Jarrow Day Nursery’s open day will be held on Saturday, May 31, from 10am until 1.30pm.

There will be a tombola, games and crafts, flower plants, shows from Mr Twister, and more.

For more information about Jarrow Day Nursery, visit: https://jarrownursery.com/.

