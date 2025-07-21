Jarrow nursery 'back on track' after watchdog's 'improvements' call

A nursery in South Tyneside which was criticised by education inspectors twice in six months and ordered to improve is now meeting requirements.

Top of the Tots was marked as ‘requires improvement’ – the second lowest of four quality ranking bands – for its general performance by Ofsted in November.

It was the Grange Road West, Jarrow-based nursery’s first check since it opened 10 months earlier but an Ofsted team who returned on Thursday, April 3, discovered standards had fallen further – and rated it at the lowest ‘inadequate level’.

They singled out its safeguarding and staff training procedures – and gave it 14 days to start making improvements.

Inspectors found managers took photos on their private devices to upload on social media – breaking their own safeguarding policies.

And they also judged recruitment procedures as being ‘weak’, with staff qualifications not checked, verified or recorded.

Top of the Tots, in Jarrow. | Google Maps

There was also no evidence that enhanced criminal record checks had been made for all employees.

Ofsted also found not all workers had completed safeguarding training, and some did not fully understand their care role for youngsters aged one to seven.

Thirteen improvements were ordered under a Welfare Requirements Notice – a legal warning that requires the provider to take the actions within a required timescale.

They were around staff training, first aid, hygiene practices and better accessibility for professionals to view criminal record check certifications.

Inspectors also said food and drinks provided to children must be more nutritious and age-appropriate.

Despite the failings, children were found to be settled and to feel safe and secure, and staff working with babies had a detailed understanding of developmental needs.

They did, however, staff to be better trained in the age-relevant curriculum and to understand when and how to support children’s positive behaviour

When the watchdog inspectors returned on Tuesday, April 22, and Thursday, May 8, they found managers had vastly improved their knowledge and understanding of safeguarding and welfare requirements.

In a report, Ofsted said: “They have reviewed and improved policies and procedures in relation to safeguarding and recruitment.

“They have also improved procedures in relation to maintaining hygiene and responding when children are unwell.

“Risk assessment procedures have also been improved and action taken to minimize risks and hazards.

“Further support has been provided to staff to support them in delivering quality learning experiences.

“The provider has also reviewed the food and drinks provided at the setting to ensure these are healthy and nutritious.

“We are satisfied the provider has met the safeguarding and welfare actions raised.”

A spokeswoman for the nursery, who did not want to be named, said Ofsted’s criticisms had been positively acted on and all necessary improvements made.

She said the business was also working closely and positively with South Tyneside Council and that no further improvements around safeguarding were needed.

She added: “We have passed all the checks. The earlier reports are not reflective of what the nursery is now.

“We are awaiting a new grading from Ofsted, and we know that we will have a much better grading.”