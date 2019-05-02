Jarrow primary school is putting autism awareness in the driving seat

Youngsters at a South Tyneside primary school got to see a cool car and raise awareness of autism at the same time.

Richard Smith, founder of Awesometistic, went to meet up with the children at Hedworthfield Primary School and show them his new wheels.

Hedworthfield Primary School pupils take a peak under the car bonnet.

The youngsters at the Jarrow primary were delighted to see the bright yellow Ford Mustang - which Richard is using to promote his work.

Richard started his organisation to help people understand more about the condition.

He said growing up without a diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder was difficult for him and he struggled with everyday life.

Because of his experiences, Richard wanted to help families, businesses, schools and the general public learn more about autism and how they can change their environment or their behaviour to help people that have it.

Hedworthfield Primary works closely with Richard to promote the positive side of autism - in particular to help the children handle being autistic, raise their aspirations for the future and to help their friends understand more about the condition.

As part of their partnership Hedworthfield regularly hosts workshops, presented by Richard, to staff and parents as part of their positive promotion of autism.

A spokesman for the school, said: “Richie has recently received a sponsorship deal with a local car dealership and he couldn’t wait to show off his fabulous new car to his friends at Hedworthfield Primary.”

One of the pupils, said: “Richie is cool, friendly and very understanding. I want to work with him when I am older doing what he does.”

Awesometistic Richard Smith with the children at Hedworthfield Primary School.

Richard said: “One year ago I had a dream to help and inspire school children to have aspirations and to be positive about autism and when I arrived at Hedworthfield Primary I fulfilled that dream.

“Hedworthfield Primary is such an inclusive school and the visit was an unforgettable experience that made me realise why I do what I do.”

He said he wanted to thank the headteacher, Gemma Jeynes, for her supportive partnership.

Coun Alan Smith, a governor at the school, said: “It’s wonderful to see the school which is so inclusive and positive towards autism.

“Richie is an inspiration and a living example of how you can have success in life working on positivity.”

Anyone who would like to know more about the work Richard does can visit www.awesometistic.co.uk.