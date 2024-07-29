Jarrow school football teams sweep all before them
The Year 5 and 6 teams at St Matthew's Catholic Primary School, in Jarrow, have competed in – and won – ten finals in both girls and mixed competitions in a single season.
In all, mixed teams from the school, in Alnwick Grove, Jarrow, triumphed in the EFL North East Cup, the Mariners League, Champions League, Durham County Cup, Bart Rippon Cup and Bishops Cup.
In addition, the girls teams won the English Schools Football Association County Cup, Girls League, Champions League and Northern Cross Cup.
The school's PE Lead and football coach – Year 6 teacher, Maddy Wiblin – said: “St Matthew’s have ended an incredible year of football by being the first school to complete the Diocesan double by winning both the Bishop’s Cup and the Northern Cross Cup.
“Both teams have won an amazing 10 trophies between them and their determination and drive to win has been first class.”
She added: “We are so proud of the achievements of our football teams this year. In St Matthew’s 70th year, they certainly deserve their place in the history books.”
One player, Anna Hopper – who also plays for Boldon Girls, Westerhope Boys and Newcastle ETC – played in every game.
It wasn’t just the players at the school – which is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust – who finished the season on a high note.
Miss Wiblin was named Primary Teacher of the Year in the Trust’s annual awards – in part due to her work with the football teams.
Her nomination said: “Maddy goes above and beyond for her pupils, a brilliant teacher who brings out the best in her pupils, preparing them for SATs and their transition to secondary school.
“She supports extra-curricular opportunities, such as managing the girls’ and boys’ football teams and assisting with residentials and sees her role as a vocation, not a job.”
She added: “My favourite part of teaching is seeing a child reach their potential and feeling I’ve made a difference at the end of the year.”
