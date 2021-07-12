Epinay School in Jarrow has closed for the week after a large number of staff were forced to go into isolation

Epinay Business and Enterprise School in Clervaux Terrace, Jarrow, made the announcement on Monday, July 12.

It comes as South Tyneside was listed as having the highest weekly covid case rate in the UK.

A post on the school’s website reads: “We are aware a number of students are out of isolation and due back at school this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Unfortunately the positive cases we have had confirmed today has put the vast majority of staff into isolation which means we are operationally unable to open.

"This week school will run remotely for ALL students. We are currently working on plans to hopefully re-open on Monday 19 to those students who will be out of isolation.

"As soon as these plans are confirmed we will contact you. Once again thank you for your ongoing support and understanding.”