Ladies meet after 54 years

By Marie Robinson
Contributor
Published 6th Jul 2025, 09:13 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 14:12 BST
A conversation between two schoolfriends gave rise to the idea of organising a reunion of the rest of the girls in their year at South Shields Grammar School for Girls.

We first met the last time England won the World Cup in 1966 when we started in senior school.

Friendships were forged during the five years we were at school, but after leaving in 1971 we went our own way and most of us lost touch with our friends.

On 3rd July 2025 a group of us met up once more after more than half a century. We travelled from far and wide to be there.

It was great to meet up and find out what we'd done with our lives during the past 54 years.

So thank you Ann and Marilyn for having that conversation and organising our reunion.

