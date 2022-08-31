Latest Ofsted judgements for every South Tyneside school as children get ready to return to classrooms

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofsted represents the Government’s independent watchdog for assessing the performance of schools and other children’s services with four categories of judgement; inadequate, requires improvement, good and outstanding.

Schools are graded on quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management before being given an overall judgement. Primary schools are also judged on the quality of their Early Years (nursery and Year R) provision.

Schools judged as outstanding or good will normally undergo a smaller Section 8 inspection “approximately every four years” to assess whether standards have been maintained. If inspectors feel there has been further improvement or a decline in standards then a full Section 5 inspection will take place with new judgements given.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This can also be triggered if data such as progress scores indicate a deterioration in performance or there are concerns over safeguarding.

Below is a list of judgements for South Tyneside schools based on their most recent inspection.

Outstanding judgement

With pupils set to return to classrooms following the summer holidays, we have compiled a list of the latest Ofsted judgements for the Borough's schools. Picture Michael Gillen.

Cleadon Church of England Academy – inspected – 25-11-2011

Epinay Business and Enterprise School – inspected – 29-03-2018

Hadrian Primary School – inspected – 07-11-22

Marine Park Primary School – inspected – 09-03-2017

Mortimer Primary School – inspected – 19-12-2012

St Aloysius Catholic Infant Academy – inspected – 23-01-2019

St Aloysius Junior School Academy – inspected – 15-09-21

St Bede's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 21-03-2013

St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, South Shields – inspected – 29-02-2012

St Matthew's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 06-07-2012

St Wilfrid's RC College – inspected – 04-10-2018

Valley View Primary School – inspected – 04-07-2014

Good

Bamburgh School – inspected – 25-01-2018

Bede Burn Primary School – inspected – 16-01-2018

Biddick Hall Infants' School – inspected – 18-07-2017

Biddick Hall Junior School – inspected – 12-09-2017

Boldon School – inspected – 19-09-2019

Dunn Street Primary School – inspected – 12-05-22

East Boldon Infants' School – inspected – 07-06-22

East Boldon Junior School – inspected – 04-05-22

Forest View Primary – inspected – 21-03-2019

Harton Primary School – inspected – 09-05-2018

Hebburn Comprehensive School – inspected – 21-06-2017

Hebburn Lakes Primary School – inspected – 09-03-2018

Hedworth Lane Primary School – inspected – 16-10-2018

Hedworthfield Primary School – inspected – 03-03-22

Holy Trinity Church of England Academy (South Shields) – inspected – 09-05-2017

Jarrow Cross CofE Primary School – 04-12-2019

Jarrow School – inspected – 01-03-2017

Keelman's Way School – inspected – 03-10-2018

Laygate Community School – inspected – 01-02-2018

Lord Blyton Primary School – inspected – 01-03-2017

Marsden Primary School – inspected – 18-04-2018

Monkton Academy – inspected – 01-05-2019

Monkton Infants' School – inspected – 27-11-2019

Mortimer Community College – inspected – 18-09-2019

Park View School – inspected – 17-10-2017

Ridgeway Primary Academy – inspected – 23-09-2021

Sea View Primary School – inspected – 23-05-2019

Simonside Primary School – inspected – 06-06-2018

SS Peter and Paul RC Voluntary Aided Primary School – 22-11-2017

St Bede's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 15-11-2017

St James' Catholic Primary School – inspected – 24-01-2017

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 05-10-2017

St Mary's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 04-10-2017

St Oswald's CofE Aided Primary School – inspected – 06-11-2019

St Oswald's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 22-02-2018

Stanhope Primary School – inspected – 15-03-2018

Toner Avenue Primary School – inspected – 26-04-22

Tyne Coast College – inspected – 11-10-2019

West Boldon Primary School – 29-09-21

Westoe Crown Primary School – inspected – 22-05-2018

Whitburn Church of England Academy – inspected – 13-11-2019

Whitburn Village Primary School – inspected – 05-02-2020

Requires Improvement

Fellgate Primary School – inspected – 21-09-21

Harton Academy – inspected – 01-03-22

St Joseph's Catholic Academy – inspected – 31-01-2019

Inadequate

Ashley Primary School – inspected – 06-10-21