Latest Ofsted judgements for every South Tyneside school as children get ready to return to classrooms
As children get set to return to classrooms next week following the summer holidays, we have prepared a definitive list of the most recent Ofsted judgements for our Borough’s schools.
Ofsted represents the Government’s independent watchdog for assessing the performance of schools and other children’s services with four categories of judgement; inadequate, requires improvement, good and outstanding.
Schools are graded on quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management before being given an overall judgement. Primary schools are also judged on the quality of their Early Years (nursery and Year R) provision.
Schools judged as outstanding or good will normally undergo a smaller Section 8 inspection “approximately every four years” to assess whether standards have been maintained. If inspectors feel there has been further improvement or a decline in standards then a full Section 5 inspection will take place with new judgements given.
This can also be triggered if data such as progress scores indicate a deterioration in performance or there are concerns over safeguarding.
Below is a list of judgements for South Tyneside schools based on their most recent inspection.
Outstanding judgement
Cleadon Church of England Academy – inspected – 25-11-2011
Epinay Business and Enterprise School – inspected – 29-03-2018
Hadrian Primary School – inspected – 07-11-22
Marine Park Primary School – inspected – 09-03-2017
Mortimer Primary School – inspected – 19-12-2012
St Aloysius Catholic Infant Academy – inspected – 23-01-2019
St Aloysius Junior School Academy – inspected – 15-09-21
St Bede's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 21-03-2013
St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, South Shields – inspected – 29-02-2012
St Matthew's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 06-07-2012
St Wilfrid's RC College – inspected – 04-10-2018
Valley View Primary School – inspected – 04-07-2014
Good
Bamburgh School – inspected – 25-01-2018
Bede Burn Primary School – inspected – 16-01-2018
Biddick Hall Infants' School – inspected – 18-07-2017
Biddick Hall Junior School – inspected – 12-09-2017
Boldon School – inspected – 19-09-2019
Dunn Street Primary School – inspected – 12-05-22
East Boldon Infants' School – inspected – 07-06-22
East Boldon Junior School – inspected – 04-05-22
Forest View Primary – inspected – 21-03-2019
Harton Primary School – inspected – 09-05-2018
Hebburn Comprehensive School – inspected – 21-06-2017
Hebburn Lakes Primary School – inspected – 09-03-2018
Hedworth Lane Primary School – inspected – 16-10-2018
Hedworthfield Primary School – inspected – 03-03-22
Holy Trinity Church of England Academy (South Shields) – inspected – 09-05-2017
Jarrow Cross CofE Primary School – 04-12-2019
Jarrow School – inspected – 01-03-2017
Keelman's Way School – inspected – 03-10-2018
Laygate Community School – inspected – 01-02-2018
Lord Blyton Primary School – inspected – 01-03-2017
Marsden Primary School – inspected – 18-04-2018
Monkton Academy – inspected – 01-05-2019
Monkton Infants' School – inspected – 27-11-2019
Mortimer Community College – inspected – 18-09-2019
Park View School – inspected – 17-10-2017
Ridgeway Primary Academy – inspected – 23-09-2021
Sea View Primary School – inspected – 23-05-2019
Simonside Primary School – inspected – 06-06-2018
SS Peter and Paul RC Voluntary Aided Primary School – 22-11-2017
St Bede's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 15-11-2017
St James' Catholic Primary School – inspected – 24-01-2017
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 05-10-2017
St Mary's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 04-10-2017
St Oswald's CofE Aided Primary School – inspected – 06-11-2019
St Oswald's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 22-02-2018
Stanhope Primary School – inspected – 15-03-2018
Toner Avenue Primary School – inspected – 26-04-22
Tyne Coast College – inspected – 11-10-2019
West Boldon Primary School – 29-09-21
Westoe Crown Primary School – inspected – 22-05-2018
Whitburn Church of England Academy – inspected – 13-11-2019
Whitburn Village Primary School – inspected – 05-02-2020
Requires Improvement
Fellgate Primary School – inspected – 21-09-21
Harton Academy – inspected – 01-03-22
St Joseph's Catholic Academy – inspected – 31-01-2019
Inadequate
Ashley Primary School – inspected – 06-10-21
In recent years a significant number of the Borough’s schools have closed and reopened as academies and are still awaiting their first inspection since converting.