Leanne Pearce.

Leanne Pearce will be able to rely on the support from the Santander Universities Scholars Programme until she graduates from her three-year cosmetic science degree course at the University of Sunderland.

Apart from the funding, the bank giant’s scheme provides employability training and development sessions and a dedicated mentor to guide them through their studies.

Leanne, 29, who is based in Jarrow, is one of two students from the university to be supported by the scholarship scheme.

Leanne Pearce, right, with fellow scholarship winner Sasha Kilminster.

The other is Sasha Kilminster, 24, from Gateshead, who is doing a business and marketing management degree.

Leanne said: “I chose to study at Sunderland because it was one of the only places that offered the course I wanted to do, they also offered a foundation year which was helpful as I had been out of education for nine years.

“I applied for the Santander scholarship because I thought that the support and different programs for employability and studying sounded amazing.

" The financial help will help me massively with the cost of living.”

She added: “I will be spending some of it on boring stuff such as rent and bills, but I also now have the opportunity to look into other programs to help with studying or learn something new.“I am so glad I went for it, and I am very grateful to have been given this opportunity.”

The Santander Universities Scholars Programme is a UK-wide initiative that will support 100 current full-time undergraduate students who are due to graduate in 2025, and who identify as part of an underrepresented group throughout the duration of their studies.

This flagship multi-million-pound programme forms a central part of Santander UK’s new education and skills strategy, launched by Santander UK Chairman, William Vereker last year.