Learning on track for Newcastle pupils

The 29 Year 3 children from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Forest Hall had been learning about the ‘Father of Railways’, George Stephenson, and his inventions as part of their studies, and saw the topic brought vividly to life during the trip.

“It was the opening hook to our History unit about George Stephenson and the growth of the railways,” said Class Teacher Tom Johnson, who accompanied the group, along with Teaching Assistant Sharon Crawford.

“They learned about how George and his son Robert invented different steam trains and changed railways across the whole country.”

The father and son inventors spent two decades in North Tyneside working on their pioneering creations, which led to the spread of railways and locomotives around the Globe. Some of the engines on display include George Stephenson’s ‘Billy’, a forerunner of his famous ‘Rocket’.

“The children explored the museum and looked at the different trains from the last 250 years, and learned the name and function of each part,” continued Mr Johnson.

“They spent time drawing the Killingworth Billy train, before inventing their own trains of the future. They also got to enjoy a nature walk around the museum grounds, where we stopped to look at the platform and tracks, and some trains and wagons that the museum volunteers are renovating.”

It was the second time that the outing had been organised by St Mary’s, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“Trips like this are hugely beneficial,” added Mr Johnson. “The children were really engaged with their learning, and it gives them knowledge that they will be able to use in their learning back at school.

“It also brings History to life, and gives them a context for something that happened over 200 years ago.”

