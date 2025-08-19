Live

LIVE North East GCSE Results Day 2025: News across Sunderland, South Tyneside & Newcastle

By Neil Fatkin, Ryan Smith
Published 20th Aug 2025, 00:01 BST
Today is the day pupils across the North East collect their much anticipated GCSE results.

The long wait is finally over as all 16-year-olds across the county discover if their hard work has paid off.

We wish everyone picking up results today good luck and a huge congratulations to all those who get what they have been striving for.

Whether A Levels, T Levels or apprenticeships are next are the cards exciting times are ahead.

Follow our live blog below for the latest news as it happens.

LIVE North East GCSE Results Day 2025: News across Sunderland, South Tyneside & Newcastle

Key Events

21:29 BST

The North East's 26 stellar state secondary schools

These high-achieving North East schools excel in more ways than one 🌠

More than 25 thousand pupils across the North East are readying themselves for the leap from primary to secondary school - taking the next big step on their educational journey.

These North East secondary schools excel in more ways than oneplaceholder image
These North East secondary schools excel in more ways than one | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock/Google)

https://www.sunderlandecho.com/education/north-east-26-stellar-state-secondary-schools-new-school-year-approaches-5273630

21:26 BST

Where learners can find the 2025 grade boundaries on GCSE results day

GCSE Results Day 2025: Marking and grade boundaries explained - and where learners can find them

File photo dated 11/06/08 of pupils sitting an exam. More generous grading, advance notice of exam topics and additional papers are among the promises by the Department for Education to make up for the disruption faced by students during the pandemic. Chris Radburn/PA Wireplaceholder image
File photo dated 11/06/08 of pupils sitting an exam. More generous grading, advance notice of exam topics and additional papers are among the promises by the Department for Education to make up for the disruption faced by students during the pandemic. Chris Radburn/PA Wire

https://www.sunderlandecho.com/education/gcse-results-day-2025-marking-grade-boundaries-explained-where-learners-can-find-them-5278971

21:23 BST

Everything you need to know about GCSE results day 2025

What to expect on GCSE results day 2025: When is it - and how pupils can get their results

Thousands of students across the country will find out how they did in their GCSEs this weekplaceholder image
Thousands of students across the country will find out how they did in their GCSEs this week | (Image: National World/Getty Images)

https://www.sunderlandecho.com/education/what-to-expect-gcse-results-day-2025-when-how-pupils-get-their-results-5277232

21:21 BST

Ofsted judgements for all secondary schools ahead of GCSE results day

Check out the current Ofsted judgements and report cards for all of our city’s secondary schools ahead of GCSE results day.

Check out all of the Ofsted judgements for the city's secondary schools ahead of GCSE results day.placeholder image
Check out all of the Ofsted judgements for the city's secondary schools ahead of GCSE results day. | Google/National World

https://www.sunderlandecho.com/education/the-current-ofsted-judgements-for-all-sunderland-secondary-schools-ahead-of-gcse-results-day-5278907

Related topics:SunderlandGCSESouth TynesideNewcastleWork
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice