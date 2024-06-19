Local Head Wins Prestigious National Teaching Award on Thank a Teacher Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's Consilium Evolve Academy Headteacher Recognised for Excellence in Special Needs Education.

On this Thank a Teacher Day, Sunderland Headteacher Robert Bell of Consilium Evolve has received a distinguished Silver Award for Excellence in Special Needs Education from the Pearson National Teaching Awards. Selected from thousands of nominees, this accolade highlights the remarkable impact he has had on shaping the lives of the young people in his care.

Evolve, a part of Consilium Academies, is at the forefront of research into how children interpret and access information through sound and vision. The school conducts processing assessments for all students to identify and address challenges that may impact their understanding and engagement with the curriculum. This individualised approach, designed by Mr Bell, has led to a remarkable increase in student attendance, from an average of 18% before joining the school to 82% afterward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Bell has been praised for inviting families to the school to learn about emotional wellbeing alongside their children and staff, and training is extended to the wider community.

Consilium Evolve Headteacher Robert Bell with Sophia Year 10 and Charlie Year 8

Michael McCarthy, CEO of Consilium Academies, said: “It is incredibly fitting to see Mr Bell receive this prestigious award on National Thank a Teacher Day. His dedication to understanding and addressing the needs of our students has quite simply transformed lives. We are immensely proud of his achievements and the positive impact he has made on our community.”

Mr Bell is one of 102 deserving teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions named as silver winners in this year’s awards. Deputy Mayor of the City of Sunderland, Councillor Ehthesham Haque, presented Mr Bell with his award. He will now be in the running for the coveted Gold Award, which will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony later in the year.

The announcement comes as celebrities, students and schools across the UK are today paying tribute to all those who work in education to mark National Thank a Teacher Day, which celebrates the whole education community and shines a light on the exceptional impact they have on shaping young lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Thank a Teacher Day and the Pearson National Teaching Awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established over 25 years ago to celebrate the transformative impact of education, shining a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people, every single day.

Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, says: “The work and devotion of all of those who play a role in educating young people is phenomenal. Not only do they play a vital role in shaping minds inside the classroom, often they continue to encourage, support, motivate and inspire beyond. That’s why it is important for us to take a moment on this National Thank a Teacher Day to recognise their efforts.

“I am also thrilled to be able to congratulate this year’s Silver Award winners and recognise the amazing contributions and commitment they have shown is shaping the lives of the next generation - thank you!”