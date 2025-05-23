Look at these 14 photos from Jarrow Day Nursery’s 20th anniversary ball

Jarrow Day Nursery, on Western Road, held a ball for its children and staff on Friday, May 9, as it celebrated 20 years in operation.

Everyone got dressed up for the gala ball, which involved party games, dancing, food, and more.

The celebrations didn’t end with the ball, as the nursery also held a sports week, followed by a Jarrow’s Got Talent week.

It will round off the 20th anniversary celebrations with an open day on Saturday, May 31, from 10am until 1.30pm.

There will be a tombola, games and crafts, flower plants, shows from Mr Twister, and more.

