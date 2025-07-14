Major sporting events bring North East schools together to champion exercise

In the run up to the school summer holidays, Gateshead International Stadium, which is now managed by GLL – a charitable social enterprise operating under the ‘Better’ brand - recently hosted two major inter-schools sporting events designed to get more youngsters active.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marking its 25th anniversary, the annual INSPIRE Gateshead Primary Schools Athletics Festival organised by Gateshead School Sports Partnership, took place on 27th June. The festival delivered an inspiring day of achievement, teamwork and sporting excellence. Nearly 1,500 pupils from 46 primary schools across the North East took part in a wide range of track and field events at Gateshead International Stadium. Events included 60m and 80m sprints, hurdles, long-distance runs such as the 600m, long jump, and howler throw, as well as team relays like the 4x60m.

The competition saw outstanding performances, with many pupils progressing through heats to reach the finals. The event not only showcased athletic talent but also highlighted the dedication of school staff and the enthusiastic support of families who turned out in large numbers to cheer on the young athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 3rd July, a celebration of sport was staged at the Stadium in collaboration with Gateshead School Sports Partnership and Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust. More than 1,000 year 5 pupils from across the Trust’s 41 primary schools came together to take part in a wide range of activities designed to promote teamwork, confidence, and enjoyment of sport.

Gateshead School Sports Partnership event

The day featured inclusive sports and team-building activities including golf, football, tennis and athletics. It culminated in a mass dance performance choreographed to music that pupils had been rehearsing in their schools in the lead up to the event, providing the perfect platform for an energetic display of unity and creativity. Supporting the delivery of activities were sports leaders from the Trust’s five secondary schools, who acted as excellent ambassadors and role models throughout the day. The event not only encouraged physical activity but also celebrated the values of friendship, resilience and collaboration that sport can foster in young people.

Scott Holmes, Gateshead Partnership Manager at GLL, said: “Harnessing the power of exercise in support of the physical, social and mental wellbeing of youngsters is one of our fundamental priorities. Working with partners to stage events that encourage and inspire young people to participate in inclusive sport and develop a life-long relationship with exercise is key to creating healthy communities. We look forward to forging an even stronger working partnership with the Gateshead School Sports Partnership in our quest to get more youngsters to embrace active lifestyles.”

Alex Perkins and Kevin Hay, who co-manage the Gateshead School Sport Partnership service, shared their reflections on the impact of their work: “With over 20 years of working together, we’re proud to co-manage a service that supports Gateshead’s schools in delivering high-quality PE and school sport. Our events go beyond competition—they help young people build confidence, friendships and life skills that last a lifetime. Of course, this wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of school staff, who inspire and prepare pupils every day. We’re also excited to be working with GLL and using fantastic venues like Gateshead International Stadium to create inclusive, memorable experiences for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Better leisure centres in Gateshead offer a wide range of activities for children including:

Gateshead School Sports Partnership event

Swimming: Both Blaydon and Heworth Leisure Centres offer swimming pools with public swims, swimming lessons, and Aquafit sessions. Gateshead Leisure Centre also has a swimming pool and offers dedicated SEND swimming sessions

Both Blaydon and Heworth Leisure Centres offer swimming pools with public swims, swimming lessons, and Aquafit sessions. Gateshead Leisure Centre also has a swimming pool and offers dedicated SEND swimming sessions Soft Play: Gateshead Leisure Centre has a soft play area for younger children

Gateshead Leisure Centre has a soft play area for younger children Inflatable Sessions: Both Gateshead and Blaydon Leisure Centres offer inflatable sessions in the swimming pool and sports hall, respectively

Both Gateshead and Blaydon Leisure Centres offer inflatable sessions in the swimming pool and sports hall, respectively Junior Gym and Fitness Classes: These are available for children aged 11-17 at Dunston Leisure Centre, providing a safe space to work out and socialise

These are available for children aged 11-17 at Dunston Leisure Centre, providing a safe space to work out and socialise Family Fun Activities: These include family fun swims, ice skating, and general jump sessions at trampoline parks

These include family fun swims, ice skating, and general jump sessions at trampoline parks Clip 'n Climb: Gateshead Leisure Centre has a Clip 'n Climb area for children.

Established in 2001, the Gateshead School Sport Partnership supports primary and secondary schools across the borough in delivering high-quality Physical Education (PE), physical activity, and school sport. The organisation offers a comprehensive programme of training and development for school staff, alongside in-school support such as coaching and curriculum enrichment, to help embed active lifestyles into everyday school life.

Each academic year, the Partnership delivers over 200 competitions, festivals, and sporting events, covering a wide range of activities including tag rugby, cross country, 10-pin bowling, and football. With a strong emphasis on inclusive, non-competitive participation, the 2023/24 academic year saw 80 schools engage with the programme—reaching nearly 23,000 pupils and offering opportunities to take part in 26 different sports. This work reflects the Partnership’s ongoing commitment to making sport accessible, enjoyable, and impactful for all young people in Gateshead.