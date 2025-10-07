Marine School wants people on board for careers at sea

Simon Ashton, South Shields Marine School principal.

Maritime experts at South Shields Marine School are urging people to consider a life on the ocean wave.

The school, the longest standing marine training college in the world, is staging Careers at Sea Open Day at it’s site on the South Tyneside College site in South Shields next month – with leading maritime firms on hand to show the careers they have on offer.

Principal, Simon Ashton – who himself trained at the marine school after a decades long career at sea - said: “Anyone considering a maritime career or is simply curious about what it would be like to work at sea can take this opportunity.

"People will be able to meet our lecturers, explore different roles and talk to leading shipping industry professionals about sponsorship opportunities and current roles.”

He added: “There will be an opportunity to look around the school and even have a go on the ship and bridge simulators and gain valuable insights into the maritime world.

“School leavers, current sea cadets and anyone who would like a career change are welcome.”

Current students, cadets and pre-cadets will also be on hand to share their real time experience and offer their advice and support.

Among the companies to have confirmed their attendance at the careers open day so far are Ship Safe Training Group, Just Be Maritime, Stena Line, The Royal Fleet Auxiliary, Clyde Marine Training, Prichard Gordon Tankers, MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises, Cunard Cruises and BP.

The Careers Day will take place on Saturday November 8 from 10am to 2pm.

Students and parents can register to attend at https://www.southshieldsmarineschool.com/event/careers-at-sea-open-day-08-11-2025/

South Shields Marine School also has an internationally renowned marine safety training centre on the banks of the River Tyne – offering multiple courses from fire training and medical first aid at sea to many other courses.

Jon Milner head of the School for Nautical Science, said: “We aim to provide the best experience possible for students.

“The shipping companies at our careers open morning offer sponsorships, which means that students have a chance to study for a career at sea without student debt and travel the world while getting paid.”

The marine school was founded in 1861 and is the oldest marine school in the world.