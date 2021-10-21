Meet the 'Mini Police' recruits helping keep communities safe

Children from St Mary’s Primary School in Jarrow are among those involved in the scheme.

Northumbria Police officers have been visiting dozens of schools across the region who are once again taking part in the Force’s popular Mini Police initiative.

Children from 36 schools across South Tyneside, Sunderland, Newcastle, Gateshead, North Tyneside and Northumberland have signed up to this year’s scheme – all pledging to give up their spare time to support operational policing.

The enthusiastic nine and 10-year-olds will also be taking on a crucial role in their communities, undertaking everything from passing on personal safety tips to their peers to helping officers at public events.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt, Northumbria Police’s Force lead for volunteers, emphasised the vital role that the Mini Police have played ever since the scheme was launched in 2017.

She said: “We are incredibly proud of how successful the Mini Police scheme has been over the last four years, and it’s fantastic to see the smiling faces of our newest recruits.

“Our volunteers play such an amazing role in supporting operational policing and helping us to engage with the wider community at a range of events.

“The scheme also encourages these young people to play a leading role in their own communities – both at school and at home. They look out for their friends in the playground, encourage their peers to chat to them and raise any issues of concern.

“Without doubt, the Mini Police scheme has helped break down barriers and show other pupils that our officers are friendly, approachable and there to keep them safe.”

She added: “I would like to welcome the new recruits to Northumbria Police and can’t wait to see the positive impact that they have across our region in the coming weeks and months.”