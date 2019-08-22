Meet the St Joseph’s Catholic Academy students on track to achieving careers in medicine and astrophysics
Talented students at St Joseph’s Catholic Academy are well on their way to pursuing careers in the likes of medicine and astrophysics after achieving top GCSE results.
The school, based on Mill Lane in Hebburn, is celebrating after seeing students achieve its best ever progress 8 and pupil attainment figures.
Among the top students were Izzy Young, 16, from Jarrow, who earned nine grade 9s and one grade 8.
She will study A-levels at St Joseph's Sixth Form, with ambitions for a career in astrophysics.
She said: "I am an emotional wreck!
"I didn't sleep well the night before so I am just really happy."
Amina Irin, 16, from South Shields, is on the way to a career in medicine or computer science, after earning six grade 9s and four grade 8s.
She plans to study A-levels at Harton Sixth Form. She said: "I am over the moon."
Alex Craig, 16, from Hebburn, scored six grade 9s in subjects including history and geography.
He also achieved one grade 8, two grade 7s, one grade 5, and will study at St Joseph's Sixth Form.
And Josh Mitchell, 16, achieved four grade 9s, five grade 8s and a grade 7. He plans to study at St Joseph's Sixth Form.
Head of school, Peter Mitchell, said: "We have 33 students gaining five or more grades at 7+ (grade A previously) with eight students achieving grade 7 or better for all of their subjects.
"We are extremely proud of the achievements of our students; their hard work and efforts have been rewarded."