Members of the public can explore the world’s oldest marine school in South Shields
South Shields Marine School, on Grosvenor Road, has announced the details of its upcoming Careers at Sea Open Day on Saturday, November 8.
The day will give potential students the chance to tour their multi-million pound training facility in South Shields.
Ten companies have already confirmed that they will be in attendance at the careers open day as members of the public are welcomed to explore the world’s oldest marine school.
Among those attending will be Ship Safe Training Group (SSTG), Just Be Maritime (JBM), Stena (Stena Line), Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA), Clyde Marine Training (CMT), Prichard Gordon Tankers (PGT), MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises, Carnival (P&O Cruises and Cunard Cruises) and BP (oil and gas).
Principal Simon Ashton, who himself trained at the marine school, has given an insight into what potential students can expect from the open day in November.
He said: “Anyone considering a maritime career or is simply curious about what it would be like to work at sea can take this unique opportunity to meet our lecturers, explore different roles at sea, talk to leading shipping industry professionals about sponsorship and current roles, have a look around the school and even have a go on the ship and bridge simulators and gain valuable insights into the maritime world.
“School leavers, current sea cadets and anyone who would like a career change are welcome.”
The school has also confirmed that current students, cadets and pre-cadets will be on hand throughout the open day to share their experiences and offer support.
The South Shields Marine School Careers Day on Saturday, November 8, will run from 10am until 2pm - with parking and refreshments on hand for those attending.
Anyone wanting to attend can register their interest at: https://www.southshieldsmarineschool.com/event/careers-at-sea-open-day-08-11-2025/.