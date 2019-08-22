Mortimer Community College head praises pupils following rise in maths and English grades
A head teacher has congratulated his pupils after they acheived record results in their GCSE exams.
Mortimer Community College head Simon Hignett says pupils at the school, in Mortimer Road, South Shields, achieved a 5% increase in the numbers getting grade 5 in English and maths.
Mr Hignett said: "Level 5 grades in maths have increased by an excellent 8% which is a testament to the hard work staff and students have put in over the last academic year.
"Further progress across the curriculum have seen a number of other subjects improve significantly including science, English, business, art, engineering, health and social and digital apps."
He added: "Huge congratulations to all of our students who have achieved record results for the school.
"I am very pleased with the direction we continue to travel."
He added: "There have also been some outstanding individual successes with a number of students achieving the top grade 9s in a number of subjects.
"I genuinely believe the results demonstrate our continuing drive for constant improvement with teaching and learning and high expectations being at the very front of school improvement.
"Last year’s students were a credit to themselves, their effort with their homework has been rewarded and everyone at Mortimer Community College wishes them all the best for the future.
"I would also like to thank all staff, parents, carers and Governors for the support they provided year 11 through their exams."