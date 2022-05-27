Staff, pupils and members of the community at Mortimer Community College, on Reading Road, in South Shields, have marked the occasion with a traditional British street party, complete with party games, music and plenty of Union Jack’s.

The school selected 70 pupils nominated by teachers to take part in the event, which also had members of The Royal British Legion in attendance, celebrating 70 years of the Queen.

Mortimer Community College jubilee celebrations.

The school was keen to mark the jubilee and wanted pupils to understand why we were celebrating the Queen on such a historic occasion.

Deputy Head Teacher at Mortimer Community College, Joanne Thorton, said: “I think it’s very important to recognise the Queen and the royal family and what better excuse for a street party than her 70 year jubilee.

“We wanted to do something to celebrate as a school and thought it would be great to get members of our community and the Royal British Legion involved too.”

The celebration took place inside the school and featured games such as an egg and spoon race, pin the diamond on the Queen and decorate the Queen.

