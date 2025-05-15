New headteacher ‘proud’ of Ofsted highlights including ‘positive’ Sixth Form provision – and reveals school’s rapid improvement plan

The new headteacher of a school in South Shields has been recognised by Ofsted for her “strong vision” and “positive effect”, as she sets out a detailed plan of transformational change she is implementing at the secondary.

St Wilfrid’s RC College, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, was inspected by the education watchdog last month [April] with highlights of the report including the school’s Sixth Form provision, pupils’ personal development, and the new leadership.

Ofsted lead inspector Hannah Millett said in her report: “The school wants its pupils to succeed at a high standard. In many subjects, pupils achieve well in national tests. The school understands the importance of reading. Pupils who struggle with reading are identified at the earliest opportunity. Reading is a daily part of school life.

“In the Sixth Form, students enjoy learning and have positive relationships with staff. Overall, they achieve in line with their peers nationally. Students also progress from Year 13 to a range of interesting and ambitious destinations. Student leaders in the Sixth Form act as positive role models for younger pupils.

Pupils with Chaplain at St Wilfrid's RC College

“Pupils enjoy a broad programme beyond the academic curriculum. For example, pupils can join the student council or volunteer in the local community. Pupils also access ‘active lunch’ clubs and raise money for local charities.

“Overall, the school has constructed an effective curriculum. It is well sequenced throughout the school. Many pupils achieve well to secure their next steps.”

The school’s headteacher Catherine Lennox, who has been in post since September, said she is proud that Ofsted recognised the new senior leadership team’s hard work and positive effect, and that the Sixth Form provision was “rightly acknowledged” for providing high-quality education where students are happy and enjoy learning.

However, there were some points for improvement in the report, which Mrs Lennox had already noted and addressed with a detailed plan of positive change for St Wilfrid’s.

Pupils at St Wilfrid's RC College, South Shields

Mrs Lennox said: “As headteacher in post since September, it was pleasing that Ofsted recognised that ‘leaders have a strong vision for the school’ and ‘they are committed to improvements for the pupils and the community’. Since arriving at the school, our new senior leadership team has begun bringing about change to secure the very best provision for all.

“Beginning with our new behaviour curriculum, known as ‘The St Wilfrid’s Way’, we have been developing behaviours and securing a culture of respect, responsibility and resilience. A new behaviour policy in the spring term has made further inroads in ensuring that all pupils are supported to meet our expectations. It has had a significant impact with an 80% reduction in behaviours which do not meet our expectations.”

In the summer term, the school will unveil its new behaviour support facility, The Haven, which will be staffed by new, experienced and dedicated behaviour support staff for pupils, including those with SEMH (social, emotional, mental health needs). A new SEND (specials needs and/or disabilities) base, which will be known as The Nest, is also being developed.

“We have started to see the impact of this work in our everyday culture around school,” she added. “However, it is still early days, and we recognise that we have further to go in securing the highest of standards and will continue to work with staff to ensure that this is fully realised.”

Much work has been completed as a school to implement a well sequenced curriculum, with the next phase focusing on supporting pupils to think more deeply and apply learning to different contexts.

“It is important that we recognise and celebrate the fantastic work of our dedicated staff and pupils,” said Mrs Lennox, who added that an additional senior leader, with a proven track record of securing improvements in teaching, has been secured to help drive the school’s programme of staff development.

“I am delighted that the inspectors recognised the strengths of the schools’ wider provision, helping pupils to develop into well rounded citizens, which ‘prepares pupils well for the future’.

“I want to thank all of our families for their support since joining the school this academic year. At St Wilfrid’s we have much to be proud of, but we have a higher ambition for all our pupils, and I look forward to welcoming our next inspection where we can celebrate the success of our many planned improvements.”

Geraldine Kilgour, chair of the governors, added: “This is a transitional period for our school with a new headteacher at the helm. It is also very exciting. We are determined to use this report as a catalyst to enable rapid improvement. The directors, governors, school community leaders, staff and parents are united in our shared commitment to provide the high-quality education our children need and deserve.”

For more information about St Wilfrid’s RC College, visit www.st-wilfrids.org

For more information about BCCET, visit www.bccet.org.uk