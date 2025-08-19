New nursery in Hebburn named by the children to honour fisherman roots

A new Nursery at St James’ Catholic Primary School in Hebburn has a new name thanks to four proud pupils. To name the new Early Years provision, which opens in September, the school held a competition for pupils to think of a name.

Headteacher Frances Heslop explained: “As we had decided to launch our Nursery, it was necessary to think of a unique name.

“As the children are at the heart of all we do, it seemed only fitting that they should decide on the name. We ran a competition and asked that the name was associated with our patron saint, St James.

“We were inundated with brilliant and creative ideas making it incredibly hard to choose. As four children had plumped for the same name, we decided to go with Little Shells, a symbol associated with St James and his travels to Spain.”

St James’ Catholic Primary School pupils Lewis, Eleanor, Charlie and Eva, who won a competition to name the school’s new Nursery, Little Shells @ St James.

Lewis and Eleanor from Year 3 and Charlie and Eva from Year 4 were the lucky winners, who each had a lightbulb moment to name the new Nursery, Little Shells.

The winners were treated to an extra playtime and a chocolate chip cookie with their classmates.

There are 15 spaces available at Little Shells @ St James places are for children aged from 3 years. For more information and applications, visit www.stjameshebburn.co.uk/nursery

For more information about BCCET, visit www.bccet.org.uk