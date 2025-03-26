North Shields primary is ‘happy place filled with kindness’

Part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary also won recognition for its “broad and ambitious curriculum”, which was judged to prepare children “well for the future”.

“Pupils achieve well and this is reflected in published outcomes,” stated the report. “Pupils of all ages listen respectfully to each other. They talk about their personal heritage and explore why your background is important. These learning opportunities contribute exceptionally well to pupils’ behaviour and attitudes. Pupils display extraordinary kindness towards one another. They also empathise with people who are less fortunate than themselves.”

“Pupils behaviour is exemplary,” it continued. “They are kind to one another. Pupils display empathy for others that is exceptionally mature. They enjoy their ‘compassion matters’ lessons. Here, they learn about personal development. This includes managing their emotions and understanding challenges others might face.”

The inspectors noted that St Cuthbert’s has “high expectations of its pupils, both academically and socially”, and said that the curriculum is "sequenced effectively from early years to Year 6”, with staff supporting children to “build strong foundations in English and mathematics”.

“The school recognises the importance of a flying start in the early years,” they reported. “Across the school, teaching supports pupils to progress through the curriculum. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are included in all aspects of school life.”

Activities outside of the classroom were also highlighted, with “outdoor learning” enhancing “every part of the curriculum”, and children relishing “learning that takes place in and around the school’s grounds”.

“Pupils enjoy a curriculum with many enrichment opportunities,” wrote the inspectors. “For example, they experience a variety of trips. This includes going to a local river to bring geography to life.”

“Parents and carers recognise the many strengths of the school,” they added. “They comment on the consistently welcoming and nurturing environment that the school provides.

“The school sits at the heart of the local community. Parents are proud of the school. They are effusive about the opportunities the school provides. Staff enjoy working at the school. They are clear that the school considers their workload and supports their well-being.”

“We are delighted that our dedicated staff’s fantastic, creative work, in partnership with children and families at St Cuthbert’s, shines through in our report,” said Headteacher Shaun Dillon.

“Our children provide the richest source of evidence in any monitoring, and they were once again brilliant at talking about their learning, and how they are living out our mission by making such positive changes to their world. The report makes it clear that our children’s behaviour, the way they treat each other, and how they show understanding of their own and other people’s emotions are exceptional.

“We are very proud of our staff, our community, and especially proud of our children and what they achieve personally, socially, and academically.

“St Cuthbert’s is a special place to be, where we know that how we treat each other and care for our common home matters, and our report captures this really well.”

