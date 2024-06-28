The 16 best-rated secondary schools in the North East, according to Ofsted and GCSE results

The secondary school your child gets into can have a big impact on the rest of their education 🏫

Most young people have big dreams and big plans for the future - and any parent would naturally want to send them to a school that nurtures that.

But not all schools are made equal, and with sometimes overlapping catchment areas, you and your child may be facing a tough choice. Especially so for secondary schools, which will usually see young people through their GCSE and A Level exams, and the university admission process.

We’re taking a look at the top-rated secondary schools around the country to help inform that decision, starting with the North East. While there are plenty of fantastic facilities on offer, we’ve chosen a selection of schools all rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted - meaning the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding have all been found to be excellent.

On top of that, we’ve narrowed it down based on school’s ‘Progress 8’ ratings.

You can see the full Progress 8 ratings for Sunderland schools here.

These ratings are based on GCSE results and other student achievements, to determine how quickly students at each school learn and progress compared to a nationwide average.

Any score above 0 is above average, and we’ve only included schools with positive scores overall, according to official government data.

Here’s what we we found:

Shotton Hall is a mixed academy in Peterlee, County Durham. The school has an exceptionally high Progress 8 score of 0.69, marking it ‘well above average’. This is the highest band available.

1. The Academy at Shotton Hall

Shotton Hall is a mixed academy in Peterlee, County Durham. The school has an exceptionally high Progress 8 score of 0.69, marking it ‘well above average’. This is the highest band available. | Google

Carmel College is a mixed, Roman Catholic academy in Darlington. It has a Progress 8 score of 0.34, marking it firmly ‘above average’.

2. Carmel College

Carmel College is a mixed, Roman Catholic academy in Darlington. It has a Progress 8 score of 0.34, marking it firmly ‘above average’. | Google

King Edward is a mixed academy in Morpeth. It has a positive Progress 8 score of 0.16. The banding is not applied because this school starts educating pupils partway through the 5-year period covered by Progress 8.

3. The King Edward VI School

King Edward is a mixed academy in Morpeth. It has a positive Progress 8 score of 0.16. The banding is not applied because this school starts educating pupils partway through the 5-year period covered by Progress 8. | Google

Emmanuel College, in Gateshead, is one of the last city technology colleges in England. It specialises in science, maths and technology. Emmanuel has a Progress 8 score of 0.38, marking it ‘above average’.

4. Emmanuel College

Emmanuel College, in Gateshead, is one of the last city technology colleges in England. It specialises in science, maths and technology. Emmanuel has a Progress 8 score of 0.38, marking it ‘above average’. | Google

