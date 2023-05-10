Nursery kids crown a special week
Youngsters at a South Shields nursery have been marking the King’s coronation with a right royal series of educational and health lessons.
Children at Nurserytime South Shields have taken part in a series of imaginative activities – including making beach art crowns, role play, tea parties and yoga.
They even designed their own crowns and planned their own red white and blue party – decorating their nursery with bunting, flags and balloons.
They also took part in a specialised yoga session, with a storyline centres on the Coronation.
Vanathi Wenster, owner of Children Inspired by Yoga South Tyneside, said: “Our sessions are aligned with the curriculum, allowing for learning links to take place as children move their body through an interactive yoga adventure.
"It’s a brilliant way to launch a new topic and build excitement.”
Helen Coulson, nursery manager, said: “The children had a great time and the feedback from them and their parents has been brilliant.
"The coronation was, obviously, a huge event and the children were really interested and they made monumental efforts to get involved and learn all about it and get involved.”
She added: “We are very grateful to Vanathi for facilitating yet another wonderful yoga session and the efforts which were made by our children and their families.
"They put a lot of effort in to help make sure the nursery was decorated to celebrate the event and made a fantastic job of it.
“They made this historic occasion one which we will all remember.”