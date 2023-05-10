News you can trust since 1849
Nursery kids crown a special week

Youngsters at a South Shields nursery have been marking the King’s coronation with a right royal series of educational and health lessons.

By Tom Patterson
Published 10th May 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Youngsters at Nurserytime celebrate the coronation.Youngsters at Nurserytime celebrate the coronation.
Children at Nurserytime South Shields have taken part in a series of imaginative activities – including making beach art crowns, role play, tea parties and yoga.

They even designed their own crowns and planned their own red white and blue party – decorating their nursery with bunting, flags and balloons.

They also took part in a specialised yoga session, with a storyline centres on the Coronation.

Some of the artwork produced by youngsters at Nurserytime.Some of the artwork produced by youngsters at Nurserytime.
Vanathi Wenster, owner of Children Inspired by Yoga South Tyneside, said: “Our sessions are aligned with the curriculum, allowing for learning links to take place as children move their body through an interactive yoga adventure.

"It’s a brilliant way to launch a new topic and build excitement.”

Helen Coulson, nursery manager, said: “The children had a great time and the feedback from them and their parents has been brilliant.

"The coronation was, obviously, a huge event and the children were really interested and they made monumental efforts to get involved and learn all about it and get involved.”

The coronation-themed yoga class at Nurserytime.The coronation-themed yoga class at Nurserytime.
She added: “We are very grateful to Vanathi for facilitating yet another wonderful yoga session and the efforts which were made by our children and their families.

"They put a lot of effort in to help make sure the nursery was decorated to celebrate the event and made a fantastic job of it.

“They made this historic occasion one which we will all remember.”

A coronation crown for a Nurserytime youngster.A coronation crown for a Nurserytime youngster.
Coronation-themed yoga at Nurserytime.Coronation-themed yoga at Nurserytime.
