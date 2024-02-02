One youngster at Hebburn Nursery ready for the road safety lessons.

A visit from the road safety team at South Tyneside Council visited Nurserytime, in Victoria Road West, in Hebburn, to teach the youngsters how to use pelican crossings and the work done by school crossing patrols in the borough.

During the visit, the team set up sets of traffic lights, showed the youngsters how to use pelican crossings, general road safety advice, and the chance to dress up as school ‘lollipop’ crossing staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nursery manager Hannah Ablett said the visit was arranged at the request of the children themselves.

She said: "We organise lots of nursery outings for the children in and around the local area and they were keen to add to their knowledge on the subject of road safety.

"The road safety team at South Tyneside Council were more than happy to help and we are so very grateful to them for taking the time to come and see us.”

She added: “This was a valuable learning experience for the youngsters and they all came away from it with some important life skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We take regular trips around he area with the children as part of their curriculum and we look forward to be able to put their refreshed knowledge into practice in the near future.”

Nurserytime provides childcare for children up to the age of five at two sites in South Tyneside.