Youngsters from Nurserytime South Shields with the firefighters.

Children at Nurserytime, in Beach Road, South Shields, had a visit from a Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service crew.

The nursery, which also has a centre in Hebburn, is teaching youngsters about different roles in the community and the fire crew’s visit follows on from one by Northumbria Police.

The fire engine and equipment provided them with plenty to investigate and they also had a range of questions for the firefighters.

Youngsters and staff at Nurserytime meet the fire crew.

Helen Coulson, manager at Nurserytime South Shields, said: "The children loved the visit.

“They explored all of the fire brigade kit and even took a seat inside the fire engine. They particularly enjoyed climbing into the driver seat, popping the flashing lights on and sounding the horn.”

She added: “They have recently shown a lot of interest in the different roles people have in the community.

"We had a visit from Northumbria Police recently, which they really enjoyed, and they really loved having Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service at the nursery.

A Nurserytime youngster checks out fire engine.

"We would like to say a special thank you to the firefighters who came along.

“They gave our children such an enjoyable, memorable experience which allowed them to learn and develop their skills and knowledge, all while having great fun.”

*The Nurserytime group now has two new sites in the North East, having recently added two Yellow Wellies nurseries – in Durham and Bishop Auckland – to its existing sites in South Shields, Hebburn and Willington.

A Nurserytime pupil in the fire engine.