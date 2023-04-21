Nurserytime youngsters during their safety lesson with South Tyneside Volunteer Life Brigade.

Youngsters at Nurserytime, in Beach Road, South Shields, had a visit from the South Shields Volunteer Lifeguard Brigade – at their own community garden space in the town’s North Marine Park.

Nursery manager, Helen Coulson, said: “Given the beautiful, coastal location of the nursery, we feel it important that the children embark on regular adventures, both with their families and nursery, equipped with the vital knowledge needed to stay safe.

"That's why we called on members of South Shields Volunteer Lifeguard Brigade to impart their knowledge and expertise in a fun and exciting way.”

Youngsters with South Shields Volunteer Lifeguard Brigade mascots Belle and Perry.

She added: “They kindly brought along some fun and educational activities and were even accompanied by their mascots Belle and Perry.”

In addition to ensuring the youngsters know how to stay safe near water, the nursery has also achieved ‘Sunsafe Nursery’ status – with staff completing training to ensure they are educated around sun safety during their trips into the community during the warmer months.Ms Coulson added; “We would like to say a huge thank you to South Shields Volunteer Lifeguard Club once again for taking the time to meet our children.

"The children really enjoyed their session with them and will undoubtedly use their new-found knowledge very soon when they are out on adventures.”

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade was founded in 1866 and specialises in search and rescue lifesaving around the coast and riverside area of South Tyneside, supporting the Coastguard and other emergency services.