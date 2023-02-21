Learning is fun.

Nurserytime – which has nurseries in South Shields and Jarrow – marked Children's Mental Health Week with lessons which saw them to play, sing, dance and exercise their way to feeling well.

One of the many activities included a yoga session with Vanathi from Children Inspired by Yoga South Tyneside – reflecting this year’s theme of 'Let's Connect'.

A Nurserytime spokeswoman said: “Throughout the week we reflected on learning to express emotions using the medium of colour, song, dance and art.

Nurserytime youngsters learn as they play.

“At Nurserytime, we hold mental health in high esteem and recognise the importance of supporting our children, families and staff.

She added: “As we begin to recover from the huge impact of the Covid pandemic, we recognise that we must focus on ensuring that their experiences in those critical years of their lives allow our little ones to feel happy, safe and supported.”

A yoga lesson.

Playtime at Nurserytime.

Nurserytime youngsters during Children's Mental Health Week.