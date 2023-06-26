The Mayor thanking youngsters for their greetings card.

​Cllr John McCabe was so impressed with the gesture that he invited the children from Nurserytime, in Beach Road, South Shields, for a visit to the Town Hall.

The youngsters were invited to the Mayor’s Parlour at the Edwardian Building in Westoe Road for cake and juice and shown around the building – including the main council chamber and the “secret staircase” to the clock tower.

Nursery manager Helen Coulson said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed their visit and our thanks go to The Mayor for taking time out of his busy schedule to show them around.“They even got the chance to test the sound system by asking Cllr McCabe some questions – such as ‘do you like cake?”

Some of the youngsters on the steps at the Town Hall.

She added: “They were so glad he like the card they made and were delighted to see it on his desk."

"We feel it is incredibly important for children to become involved in our local community and for them to engage in hands-on learning experiences.

"There is no better way to satisfy their curiosity than having experiences which they will not forget and the visit to the Town Hall certainly provided that.”

She added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at the Town Hall for their hospitality, the juice and colouring books which were provided for the children.

Nurserytime youngsters take over the council chamber.

"A special thank you to our Mayor for taking time to show our children round and answer all of their questions.”

Youngsters from Nurserytime on the main staircase at South Shields Town Hall with Mayor, Cllr John McCabe.