Pupils’ eagerness to learn at a primary school in Hebburn is “infectious”, according to a new Ofsted report.

St Aloysius Catholic Infant School, which is federated with St Aloysius Catholic Junior School Academy and part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, was rated ‘Outstanding’ at its previous full inspection. It was visited in May for a Section 8 inspection and was assessed to have taken effective action to keep its ‘Outstanding’ status.

Ofsted lead inspector Emily Stevens said in her report: “Pupils’ eagerness to learn at this school is infectious. Their attitudes to learning are exemplary. Across the school pupils are role models to each other in different ways. They are caring and considerate of each other. These kind behaviours start in the early years. Pupils spend the day enjoying learning and playing together in this welcoming school.

“The school’s curriculum is ambitious. Pupils rise, with ease, to the high expectations the school sets. They talk with passion and precision about their learning. They achieve exceptionally well. Staff enable children to thrive through carefully planned learning opportunities.

Pupils of St Aloysius Catholic Infant School, Hebburn.

“The school’s work to develop pupils into caring and considerate citizens is exceptional. Pupils have a secure and age-appropriate understanding of the world they live in. Children in the early years, along with older pupils, are subject ambassadors. Through assemblies, clubs and school events, pupil leaders help other pupils, families and the wider community to be more involved in the wider life of the school. Pupils know how the school is helping them to be the best they can be.”

The children’s enthusiasm and their focused independence in their learning at the school, on Argyle Street, shone through to the inspectors, who noted that the pupils are “proud” of their work and school, as they “should be”.

The “highly ambitious and carefully sequenced” curriculum and “well-designed learning activities” enable pupils to achieve highly in the early years, for example, children in the Nursery take their learning about minibeasts into their own bug hunts with their friends and in Reception, children delight in using their writing skills to write postcards linked to their learning.

The school’s ‘secret garden’ supports outdoor learning, and pupils can enjoy spending time in the garden at one of the many after-school clubs which also include photography and British Sign Language.

“Leaders are highly effective,” added the report.

“They are sharply focused on ensuring the school’s offer is as strong as it can be. The school supports other leaders and schools on their improvement journeys. Staff are positive about their roles. They are supported well to develop as leaders themselves. Wellbeing is carefully considered by leaders and those responsible for governance, enabling staff to feel highly valued.”

Executive headteacher Anna Tumelty said: “We are incredibly proud that our achievements have been recognised by Ofsted, and that our previous judgement of Outstanding has been maintained.

“This result is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm and ambition of our pupils, and the strong partnership we share with our families and community.

“The inspection team recognised not only our consistently high standards but also the inclusive, nurturing environment that underpins everything we do at St. Aloysius. Maintaining this level of excellence is no small achievement, and I want to thank everyone who plays a part in making our school such a vibrant, forward-thinking place to learn and grow."

For more information about St Aloysius Catholic Infant School, visit www.st-aloysius.co.uk

For more information about BCCET, visit www.bccet.org.uk