Our school is spending a week celebrating a huge anniversary this month

A local infant school is celebrating a huge anniversary this year and is gearing up for a week-long birthday celebration.

East Boldon Infant School opened in March 1885 and is celebrating its 140th birthday with a series of events this summer.

A school representative said: “We are the oldest school in the borough of South Tyneside and we are very proud of the rich history our school has been a part of.

East Boldon Infants School pupils photographed in 1986. | SG

“To celebrate our lovely school, we are planning a week of activities in June from Monday 23rd – Friday 27th.”

The school will be hosting an ‘1885 day’ where students will dress in clothing from the era the site opened while staff from County Durham’s Beamish Museum will be on hand to deliver lessons.

Another event will see a birthday party take place, with former students, staff and governers invited to explore the school in its current form.

Alongside this, the school will be opening their gates to the public on the final day of the celebration week. A DJ will offer the soundtrack for a community event, allowing families to “Dance around the Decades”.

