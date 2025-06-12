Our school is spending a week celebrating a huge anniversary this month

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 12th Jun 2025, 16:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A local infant school is celebrating a huge anniversary this year and is gearing up for a week-long birthday celebration.

East Boldon Infant School opened in March 1885 and is celebrating its 140th birthday with a series of events this summer.

A school representative said: “We are the oldest school in the borough of South Tyneside and we are very proud of the rich history our school has been a part of.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
East Boldon Infants School pupils photographed in 1986.placeholder image
East Boldon Infants School pupils photographed in 1986. | SG

“To celebrate our lovely school, we are planning a week of activities in June from Monday 23rd – Friday 27th.”

The school will be hosting an ‘1885 day’ where students will dress in clothing from the era the site opened while staff from County Durham’s Beamish Museum will be on hand to deliver lessons.

Visit our newsletter page to sign up for our great range of news and sport emails

Another event will see a birthday party take place, with former students, staff and governers invited to explore the school in its current form.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alongside this, the school will be opening their gates to the public on the final day of the celebration week. A DJ will offer the soundtrack for a community event, allowing families to “Dance around the Decades”.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:South TynesideHistoryStudentsCounty DurhamSpace

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice