Outstanding GCSE success for Durham High School girls

GIRLS at a Durham independent school are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results today, (Thursday) with almost a quarter of grades awarded being a Grade 9. Durham High School enjoyed another set of outstanding exam results, following on from last week’s impressive A Level grades, which saw one in five grades awarded being an A*.

Today’s GCSE grades revealed that 24 per cent were Grade 9 with 48 per cent Grades 8-9. Stand out performances were in all language GCSEs where 41 per cent achieved a Grade 9.

Among the happy students were Darcy Donkin, of Chester Le Street, who earlier this year was selected as one of only ten winners in a national poetry competition, The Simon Powell Poetry Prize.

She said: “I’m delighted with my results. My best subject was RE, a Grade 9. I’d got a Grade 6 in my mocks in January so to achieve that in my final exam is testament to the hard work and support of my teachers.”

Chloe Starbuck, of Durham, who was awarded seven 9s among her GCSEs and plans to study Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths in the Sixth Form, said she was overjoyed with her results.

Chloe, who is also the Durham representative for the UK Youth Parliament, said: “The highlight over five years at Durham High has been me being able to push myself out of my comfort zone knowing I have that support there.

“I’m so excited to go forward now and study the subjects I really care about and be part of the tight-knit community in the Sixth Form.”

Fellow student Kate Burdon, of Chester Le Street, said: “I’m so happy with my GCSE results. I couldn’t have asked for anything more. The community at the high school, with small classes and fantastic teachers, has helped me greatly.”

Sophie Bannister, of Wynyard, added: “I’m absolutely chuffed with my results today. The hard work has definitely paid off. I couldn’t have done it without the fantastic support from my teachers.”

Michelle Hill, Headmistress at Durham High School, said she was ‘elated’ with the results and praised the school’s staff for teaching and supporting the girls throughout their studies.

“Our Year 11 girls have earned every single one of their grades,” she said. “They’re a fantastic year group and they’ve thrown themselves into life at Durham High School and really supported one another along the way. They’ve embraced every opportunity that’s come their way and we’re very proud of them all. We’re looking forward to welcoming them to the Sixth Form.”