Oversubscribed schools: These are the 17 hardest primary schools to get into in South Tyneside

Ensuring your child has the best possible education is a priority for most parents and many will assume they will be able to secure a place at the best possible school.

However, recently published Government data shows this is not necessarily the case with thousands of children missing out on a place at their preferred schools.

Across England, applications for the current academic year resulted in eight per cent of primary school applicants and 17 per cent of secondary school applicants not getting a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

Across the North East, 3.9 per cent of children did not receive an offer for any of their selected primary schools.

So just how competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal the 17 oversubscribed primary schools in South Tyneside which are the hardest to get into.

Undefined: readMore

1. How hard is it to get into your first choice primary school? A significant number of children did not get their first choice primary school place. Photograph: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Bede Burn Primary School Bede Burn Primary School saw 51 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 29 of these were offered places. This means 22 children (43.1 per cent) did not get a place. Photograph: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. St Aloysius Catholic Infant School St Aloysius Catholic Infant School saw 75 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 58 of these were offered places. This means 17 children (22.7 per cent) did not get a place. Photograph: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Hedworth Lane Primary School Hedworth Lane Primary School Hedworth saw 54 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 43 of these were offered places. This means 11 children (10.4 per cent) did not get a place. Photograph: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales