Oversubscribed schools: These are the 17 hardest primary schools to get into in South Tyneside
With applications having opened for parents to apply for places at their preferred primary schools for 2023, many will face an anxious wait to see if they have secured their first choice.
Ensuring your child has the best possible education is a priority for most parents and many will assume they will be able to secure a place at the best possible school.
However, recently published Government data shows this is not necessarily the case with thousands of children missing out on a place at their preferred schools.
Across England, applications for the current academic year resulted in eight per cent of primary school applicants and 17 per cent of secondary school applicants not getting a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.
Across the North East, 3.9 per cent of children did not receive an offer for any of their selected primary schools.
So just how competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal the 17 oversubscribed primary schools in South Tyneside which are the hardest to get into.