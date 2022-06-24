Parents' praise after South Shields nursery gets huge thumbs up from inspector

Ofsted found Stanleys at All Saints Children’s Centre to be a friendly nursery where staff work well together and have a good understanding of each child’s individual care needs.

In her report, the inspector adds: “Children are very happy and confident. They move around the broad range of stimulating activities and become inquisitive learners.

“Staff are always close by to respond to children's needs and have high expectations for children's behaviour. Children learn to behave and interact well together. Staff are calm and positive role models, teaching them good manners and respect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Adam Ellison (left) at STANLEYS with Nathan and Samantha Young, their children Louisiana and Tommy-Paul, and nursery manager Andrea King (centre).

“Parents say their children flourish at nursery. Overall, all children make good progress from their starting points.”

And parents have given a glowing account of the Stanleys team to back up Ofsted’s praise.

Commenting on the Gazette’s Facebook page, Sammie Jo Young: “Like it says in the article and I’ll say again, they are amazing all staff and all four of my children have been here and they came on amazing.”

Tayla Joyce said: “My Hallie goes to Stanley’s in Hebburn. I transferred her there from a private nursery which we had many issues with. Stanley’s are outstanding.

"The staff are amazing and the atmosphere is fab. Hallie loves everyone and every moment and I always feel at ease her being there.”

Stevie-Jay Elliott said: “Riverside Stanleys at Chi is the most incredible nursery ever! I literally couldn't thank the girls there enough for everything they done for my little boy.”

STANLEY (South Tyneside Accredited Network for Learning in the Early Years) was launched in 2014 as a quality assurance scheme developed by South Tyneside Council to acknowledge childcare providers that demonstrate a dedication to providing quality child care to families.

The council said although the experienced staff team at STANLEYS All Saints is consistently good, plans are in place to improve their skills to extend children’s learning even further.