Parents rate Chilton Meadows Day Nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries in the North East

Parents have rated Chilton Meadows Day Nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 467 early years settings in the North East.

The top 20 nurseries in the North East have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in the North East, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchregion/North-East-England

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Chilton Meadows Day Nurseryon being rated by parents as a top nursery in the North East! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Joanne Punshon, Nursery Manager at Chilton Meadows Day Nursery, said: “We are thrilled to win this top 20 award again, and to have a top recommendation score of 10 is also a wonderful achievement reflecting the level of care and early years education that we deliver.

“We are very thankful to those parents who have submitted such brilliant reviews. As a family owned and run nursery, we understand that choosing the right childcare is so important, and reviews from parents can be a helpful resource. The outstanding recommendations we have received from parents means so much to the longstanding team here at Chilton Meadows Day Nursery, we feel that our top score reflects the exceptional care that the children receive.”

To see Chilton Meadows Day Nursery’s reviews, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/50004505CHIA

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025