Parents rate Nurserytime South Shields as one of the Top 20 nurseries in the North East

Parents have rated Nurserytime South Shields as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 467 early years settings in the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top 20 nurseries in the North East have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

Nurserytime South Shields

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in the North East, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchregion/North-East-England

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Nurserytime South Shields on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the North East! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

"We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Helen Coulson, Nursery Manager at Nurserytime South Shields, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this award. It’s a true testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of our entire team. We strive every day to create a warm, stimulating, and safe environment where children can thrive — and it’s wonderful to see that recognised by the families we support."

To see Nurserytime South Shields’s reviews, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/50004504JACA

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025