Plans for new eco-friendly classrooms allowing extra places at Bamburgh School in South Shields
More children with special educational needs will be able to get the support they need under plans for a new classroom building at a South Tyneside school.
South Tyneside Council recently submitted an application to its own planning department for a new building at Bamburgh School, off Norham Avenue.
The school, which caters for children with a range of additional needs, recently benefited from a £600,000 project to construct additional rooms and a therapy space.
New council proposals registered in August, 2022, include a bid for a “lawful development certificate” for a new detached building in an existing courtyard.
The timber framed building would offer around 64 square metres of space and is expected to include a main classroom space, a storage area and an accessible access.
The plans form part of South Tyneside Council’s efforts to “meet the increasing demand for specialist provision” and improve facilities for pupils and staff.
Company TG Escapes Ltd, which specialises in eco-friendly modular buildings, is involved in the classroom scheme.
Proposed sustainable features for the building include specialist lighting and ventilation and an “inverter air source heat pump unit”.
Councillor Adam Ellison, lead member for children, young people and families, said: “To meet the increasing demand for specialist provision the new classroom would provide additional places for 6-8 pupils.
“The additional accommodation would also hugely improve the quality of teaching and learning for children and their staff team.”
Bamburgh School is a fully inclusive school maintained by South Tyneside Council for pupils with a broad spectrum of additional needs.
This includes medical, physical, social and emotional needs and moderate learning difficulties.
The school is attached to Seaview Primary and Horsley Hill Children’s Centre which are collectively referred to as Horsley Hill Community Campus.
A statement on Bamburgh School’s website sets out its ethos, which aims to “recognise the needs of the whole child, whilst moving pupils towards their personal best”.
The statement adds: “Creative, challenging and imaginative lessons are at the heart of what we strive to deliver.
“The provision of a school environment which allows academic achievement and independence to flourish is an important part of our curriculum offer.”
For more information on the planning application, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0558/22/CLP