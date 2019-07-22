Poet pupils see work published
Three youngsters at a South Tyneside school have seen their poems published
South Shields School pupils Rhoman Connell, Olivia Smith and McKenzie Barker have their work in a new book – Poets from the North.
The pupils work has been included in the book after being shortlisted in the Poetry Escape competition.
Forty students from the school, in Nevinson Avenue, South Shields, took part in Poetry Escape, an annual competition run by Young Writers which aims to inspire 11-18 year old’s to get creative and further develop their literacy skills.
The competition saw them write a range of independent poems about the issues young people are currently facing including bullying, racism and anxiety.
Young Writers then chose three winning poems from the school which have been published in the new book.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Jade Powers, English teacher at South Shields School said: “We’re extremely proud of all the students who took part in Poetry Escape.
“It’s important that as a school we allow our pupils to express themselves and have a platform to explore their creativity, and this competition did just that.
“It’s a brilliant achievement for our winning pupils and we are so pleased that their talents have been recognised. We hope this experience gives all pupils the confidence to have a voice and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”
Poets from the North is now on sale at independent bookshops across Tyne and Wear.