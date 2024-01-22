A police officer found that he was the one ‘helping with inquiries’ when he had an arresting day at a South Tyneside nursery.

Constable Darren Lough was called back for ‘further questioning’ by youngsters at Nurserytime, in Beach Road, South Shield, following a series of earlier investigations.

Darren, a member of Northumbria Police’s neighbourhood team, had visited the nursery with colleagues on a number of occasions to give the youngsters an insight into the work they do and the equipment they use, including one of their patrol cars – complete with flashing lights and siren.

But the youngsters wanted to know more about police vans – and Darren was happy to bring one in for a more detailed investigation.

Nurserytime manager, Helen Coulson, said: “Darren and his colleagues have visited the nursery on a number of occasions and the children love exploring all their kit and trying it for themselves.

“After their last visit, the children really wanted to know more about the police van and Darren kindly agreed to return and allow the children to explore further.”Nurserytime schedules regular visits with Northumbria Police to ensure to reinforce the message to the children that they are approachable and that they are there to keep them safe in times of danger.She added: “As ever, the children had questions around a day in the life of a police officer and the role they play in society.“Many thanks to Darren, once again, for taking time out of his busy schedule to visit us.