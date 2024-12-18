Praise for personal development at 'welcoming school that cares for its pupils'

Ofsted praises Heworth Grange School in Gateshead for having high expectations of its pupils, who inspectors describe as "polite, friendly and respectful".

Ofsted has praised Heworth Grange School in Gateshead, part of Consilium Academies, for being a “welcoming school” where pupils are “polite, friendly and respectful”.

Following an inspection in November, Ofsted says that Heworth Grange has high expectations for what pupils can achieve, both at school and in their future lives and careers.

The inspectors say that the school cares for its pupils, makes them feel valued and works with parents and carers to remove barriers to pupils’ success. The school also offers students effective pastoral support.

In the Ofsted report, Heworth Grange is commended for having high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and developing a culture in which there are positive relationships between pupils.

The school’s “comprehensive personal development programme” is singled out for particular praise, with the inspectors noting that Heworth Grange prioritises pupils’ personal development.

Pupils enjoy a wide range of clubs and activities and they benefit from educational visits.

Heworth Grange identifies and meets the needs of pupils with SEND well and has strengthened its work to improve pupils’ attendance, Ofsted says.

The school’s trust, Consillium Academies, is commended for providing effective support for the school and giving additional leadership capacity and continuing professional development.

Inspectors also note that staff enjoy working at the school, which values its staff highly.

Neil Rodgers, Headteacher at Heworth Grange School, said: “I am pleased that the Ofsted report recognises that we are a caring school that cares deeply about our pupils.

“We have very high expectations for what our students can achieve, both at school and in their future lives and careers, and this is what drives us every day to give them the rich and ambitious education they deserve.

“I welcome Ofsted’s recognition of the improvements underway here at Heworth Grange and the helpful recommendations, which we are already beginning to address.”

Michael McCarthy, CEO of Consilium Academies, said: “This report is a positive endorsement that the school is on the right path towards realising our trust-wide commitment to educational excellence for every student.

“The whole team is working incredibly hard to make their school better and it’s great to see that acknowledged by Ofsted.”