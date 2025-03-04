‘Proud and happy’ pupils love attending primary school in South Shields

Pupils at St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School in South Shields are “excellent ambassadors” with “exemplary attitudes”, according to a new Ofsted report.

The school, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust and is located on Nash Avenue, was inspected by Ofsted at the end of January.

Ofsted lead inspector Richard Beadnall said in his report: “Pupils at St Oswald’s are welcoming, proud and happy members of the school community. Pupils of all ages are excellent ambassadors for the school. They exemplify the school’s vision of recognising and developing the dignity of each pupil. Their behaviours and attitudes towards each other are highly positive. As a result, pupils work and play together in harmony. There is a real sense of family at St Oswald’s.

“The school has high expectations for pupils’ achievement. Pupils persevere in lessons and produce high-quality work. They have impressive recall of their recent learning. Pupils of all abilities get the support they need to succeed.

Headteacher Dominic Woodhouse with pupils at St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School, South Shields.

“Pupils love to come to school. They talk enthusiastically about ‘teachers always helping’ and everyone being ‘treated equally’.”

Parents and carers are also positive about the school and told Ofsted that the school staff demonstrate “care and compassion” and their children “feel valued”.

School leaders have developed a high-quality curriculum, and lessons are “calm and purposeful”.

“Pupils at St Oswald’s are very well prepared for life beyond the school and for life in modern Britain,” continued the report.

“They have exemplary attitudes towards those from different backgrounds or faiths. Equality shines out across the school. As a result of a high-quality approach to mental health and well-being, pupils know the importance of a healthy diet, restful sleep and exercise. Pupils know their voice is heard across the school. For example, the school council were instrumental in creating a new set of values for the school. Other pupil leaders, including the head girl and the ‘buddies’, talk with pride about their roles in school.”

The wellbeing of staff is also important to the school and staff reported feeling “supported and valued”.

Headteacher Dominic Woodhouse said: “We are absolutely delighted that Ofsted have recognised the wonderful school community that we have with a real sense of family. I would like to thank all of the parents for their support, the staff for their relentless hard work and commitment, the governors for their unwavering support and most importantly the children for their exemplary attitudes. I feel incredibly privileged to be headteacher of such a wonderful school.”

The school is accepting applications for the Nursery class for September and there are also a limited number of places available in Reception.