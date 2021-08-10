'Resilient' Harton Sixth Form students celebrate A Level results after tough year of studying during Covid

The college, in Lisle Road, South Shields, is celebrating an impressive 100% pass rate in all of its A Level subjects after a tough 18 months of learning for its students.

Out of a cohort of 129, 79% of students achieved three or more A Levels at grade A*- C.

Director of sixth form Richard Burroughs said: “I am incredibly proud of all the students, particularly after such a tough 18 months.

Harton Academy Sixth Form student Jack Johnston with executive head teacher Sir Ken Gibson.

"The students have shown incredible resilience, commitment and effort and thoroughly deserve all their success.

"I wish them all the very best in their future progression and lives.”

Jack Johnston was one of the sixth form’s top achieving students after receiving an A* in politics, A* in English Literature and A* in English Language.

Harton Academy Sixth Form student Rizwan Rahman with his results.

He will study human social and political science at the University of Cambridge.

Jack said: "I felt a mix of excitement and anxiety so it was just a relief when I opened the results.

"I can’t stop thinking about what I am going to do in October now.”

Maggie Hickman, 18, from South Shields, is going to study English literature at the University of York with ambitions to become an author.

Harton Academy Sixth Form students Brooke Clifton and Hazel Salter collecting their results.

She achieved three A grades in English language, English literature, and media, as well as a grade B in AS Level in Spanish.

“I am so excited I can’t wait,” she said.

”I have known what I want to do since I was eight.

"I think I will do a masters and hope to do literature for the rest of my life.”

Harton Academy Sixth Form student Jack Johnston with his results.

She added: “I am over the moon, I can’t believe it.”

"I have had so much support from the teachers so I knew I was going to get what I needed and deserved. ”

Rizwan Rahman, 18, from South Shields, is taking up an accountancy apprenticeship with RSM in Newcastle after securing an A in economics, A in business and a grade C in maths.

His twin sister, Maisha Rahman, is also looking to take up an accountancy apprenticeship after achieving two A*s in maths and further maths and two A’s in chemistry and biology.

He said: “It has been a weird year with Covid and having to go from learning in class to learning online and then bouncing back to the classroom, especially with people isolating as well.

“Trying to keep motivation during lockdown was hard but I am very happy with my results.”

Harton Academy Sixth Form students Emily Stanton, Maggie Hickman and Francesca Elsy their results.

Francesca Elsy, 18, from South Shields, will study geography at Newcastle University after achieving an A* in geography, A in maths and B in chemistry.

“I am so happy,” she said.

"I was a bit nervous this morning but I got what I was expecting so I am just really happy it is over.

"It has been a really difficult year with the disruption.”

Emily Stanton, 18, from South Shields, also excelled, with two A*’s in chemistry and biology and an A in maths. She will study midwifery at the University of Leicester.

Emily said: “It has been a weird last year with online learning and trying to get on with it [but] I am absolutely over the moon with my results, I can’t believe it.”

Brooke Clifton, 17, and Hazel Salter, 17, from South Shields, were the youngest students picking up A Level results after completing their maths A Level a year early. The pair both achieved an A*.

Brooke said: “I am really happy, I was a bit nervous about it, but I am really pleased.”

