Resilient school bounces back after RAAC crisis with glowing Ofsted report

A “close-knit and friendly” school in Hebburn, which was affected by the RAAC schools’ crisis, has been praised by Ofsted for its “tireless” support of pupils to ensure they continued to receive the best education and pastoral care possible under unprecedented circumstances.

Like many other schools across the country, St James’ Catholic Primary School, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, was forced to close due to the Government’s announcement in September 2023 that any school which had reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) used in its buildings would have to close while safety mitigations were put in place.

Despite the challenges of having to close the school building and spreading the children across different sites, every pupil received face-to-face education throughout.

The children were educated at St Aloysius Catholic Federation and St Joseph’s Catholic Academy – which are both part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust – and the Emmaus Room, which is part of St James Catholic Church.

St James' Catholic Primary School, Hebburn, held a colourful carnival parade to celebrate moving back to school following RAAC closure.

Once building works had been completed, they returned to the Solway Road site in June and celebrated with a special carnival parade. Everyone wore their brightest outfits and walked together as a school in the local community playing instruments, singing songs and holding up banners for all to see.

Following his recent visit, Ofsted lead inspector John Linkins said in his report: “Despite the school being closed for almost a year due to the presence of RAAC, staff worked tirelessly to ensure pupils continued to get the best education and pastoral care possible. Parents praise the school for its dedication to pupils throughout this period.

“Pupils are proud of what they achieve at this close-knit and friendly school. Staff have high expectations for pupils’ academic success. Pupils at the school are kind and caring. They celebrate one another’s achievements and behave well. There are many leadership opportunities for pupils, such as curriculum ambassadors, reading buddies and school councillors. Pupils make a positive difference to the school and wider community.

“Staff know pupils and their families well. Pupils feel safe and have an adult they can talk to if something worries them. The school ensures that all pupils experience a wide range of opportunities beyond the classroom. These include trips to art galleries, places of worship, museums and a local care home to support residents. Through these opportunities, pupils understand and appreciate those who are different from them.

Headteacher Francesca Heslop with pupils at St James' Catholic Primary School, Hebburn.

“From joining the school, children in the early years enjoy a creative and ambitious curriculum. Staff establish clear routines so that children are ready for their next stage in education. Older pupils benefit from this strong start at school and grow into confident, resilient and imaginative young adults.”

Headteacher Francesca Heslop said: “We are thrilled with the outcome of the inspection. After such an unprecedented year due to RAAC, to receive such praise from Ofsted is a testament to the hard work of our wonderful school community- the staff, children, parents and governors.”

