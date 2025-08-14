Harton Academy is celebrating another ‘remarkable’ academic year on A Level results day.

Staff and pupils at Harton Academy, on Lisle Road, in South Shields, are celebrating successful A Level results on Thursday, August 8.

The school has revealed that its students have once again demonstrated “exceptional progress”, which has led to impressive results.

It has also confirmed that a “substantial number” of students are now set to progress to their first choice higher education institutions - with some heading to places such as the University of Oxford and the University of Edinburgh.

Jon Skurr, headteacher at Harton Academy, has praised the school’s students for their efforts to deliver success on A Level results day.

Students at Harton Academy are celebrating their A Level results. | Other 3rd Party

He said: "Our students have truly risen to the occasion this year.

"Their hard work, determination, and resilience have not only resulted in high grades but have also prepared them to confidently pursue their aspirations.

“We are excited to see so many of them move on to prestigious universities, colleges and employment”.

Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care and Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council, added: "I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the students receiving their A-Level results today.

“Your hard work, resilience, and determination have brought you to this moment, and you should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved.

“Whether you're celebrating success or considering your next steps, please remember that support is available.

“Our Connexions service is here to help you explore your options, whether that’s university, apprenticeships, training, or employment.

“Don’t hesitate to reach out – we’re here to help you move forward with confidence."