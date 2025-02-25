SAFC players Aji Alese and Wilson Isidor have been showing racism the red card at an event with primary school children in Hetton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson and Aji were joined by education secretary Bridget Phillipson to highlight issues of racism and help educate the children on the importance of cultural diversity and accepting people without prejudice.

SAFC stars Aji Alese and Wilson Isidor alongside education secretary Bridget Phillipson and Sarah Kilpatrick, President of the National Education Union. | Show Racism the Red Card.

The event at the Hetton Centre saw striker Wilson and defender Aji talk about their own experiences of racism as well as taking questions from the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aji said: “We met children from four primary schools and had a Q and A session. We got some really interesting questions about racism, how it affects people, including us as players.

“We gave our own anecdotes as well as signing autographs and getting photographs with the children. It was a really good day.”

The event was hosted by the North East based education charity Show Racism the Red Card.

Event coordinator Richard Offiong said: “We are calling on young people to help eradicate racism, how to spot it, and what children should do if they experience racism inside or outside of school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The key outcome is that children understand racism and become a key allies who will report racism to a trusted adult.”

The Show Racism the Red Card event at Hetton Centre. | Show Racism the Red Card.

Getting SAFC onboard and in particular having the charity’s message relayed by the first team players is particularly important in engaging the city’s children.

Richard said: “Days like today are really important and getting all the region’s football clubs onboard is really important. SAFC has been great in supporting our cause. The club is always proactive and are a shining light in the partnership they have formed with ourselves.”

Aji added: “The club is a massive part of the community and so it’s important we as players do anything we can to resonate with the kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Show Racism the Red Card is a cause that is close to my heart and it’s great that we as first team players can come to this event and help to get key messages across.

“These children are SAFC fans and are the future of the club.”

Commenting on the success of the event the charity’s Chief Executive, Ged Grebby said: "It was fantastic to have Bridget Phillipson attend our Show Racism the Red Card event at the Hetton Centre and I commend our team for delivering impactful anti-racism education workshops.

“Sunderland AFC’s unwavering support over the past 29 years has been exceptional, and this event was another shining example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having first-team players Wilson Isidor and Aji Alese join us was brilliant - their contributions to the panel and TV clips were outstanding.

“A huge thanks to Sunderland City Councillors, including Kelly Chequer, who participated on the panel and to the Hetton Centre for hosting us.

“Wilson and Aji are a total credit to SAFC and having first-team players at our events always has a massive impact"