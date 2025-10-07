Scaling Up Compassion: XP Gateshead student’s mission to rescue reptiles

Mia volunteering at Richmond Exotics

A Year 7 student at XP Gateshead is already making a difference in the world of exotic animal rescue - and she’s only just started secondary school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just a few weeks into her first term, 11-year-old Mia is showing what it means to lead with compassion. For over a year, Mia has been volunteering with Richmond Exotics, a small reptile rescue and education centre based in Washington.

Her efforts go far beyond weekend volunteering. Mia has raised nearly £300 by making and selling handmade bracelets, crochet animals, keyrings, and sweets at local events. She’s also donated equipment, fostered snakes and tortoises - and even rescued and adopted a large python.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just want to help the animals that don’t always get noticed,” said Mia. “They need love and care too.”

Richmond Exotics is a small but vital charity that rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes reptiles, invertebrates, and other exotic pets. They also work with schools to promote animal welfare, conservation, and responsible ownership.

“Mia has shown incredible compassion and initiative,” said Julie Mosley, Headteacher at XP Gateshead. “Her actions embody the values we aim to nurture in all our students - care, courage, and commitment to making a difference.”

Mia’s dedication reflects XP’s values-driven approach to education, where students are supported to connect learning with real-world impact. As she continues her journey through XP, the school is excited to see how her activism and compassion evolve.