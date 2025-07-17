School librarian’s ‘calm and quiet’ approach is a winner with pupils

When Thomas Johnson first read the words that pupils used to describe him when they nominated him for an Inspirational Staff award, he admits he “teared up”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old from Feltham in Gateshead has just completed his third year at St Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Hebburn as the school librarian, having started as an apprentice.

Thomas was “over the moon” to have won the special award at Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust’s annual Celebration Awards, which recognise staff who go the extra mile in their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really happy to have won this award; I’m over the moon,” he said.

Winners at BCCET's Chadwick Celebration Awards.

“Because this one was voted for by the pupils, this is a really special one. I teared up reading what they said about me. It makes it all worthwhile.

“I have always loved reading and this is a great job. A lot of what I do is supporting pupils’ wellbeing. The library is a safe space for them.”

Thomas transformed the library into a space where young people like to spend time during breaks and before and after school.

“I’m a calm, quiet and quite reserved person,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Johnson, librarian at St Joseph’s Catholic Academy, Hebburn.

“I find it easier to get to know the kids one on one. With me being calm and quiet, it helps build that relationship with them too.”

In the nomination, pupils wrote: “Mr Johnson is our school librarian and is always there to help everyone. He is very knowledgeable and will give us some advice about our work and show us where the resources are that we need. School can sometimes be overwhelming, and it is reassuring to have a safe place to go, and the library is that space for many pupils.

“Mr Johnson is always welcoming, he is calm and friendly, and I know he has helped me lots and lots and also other pupils. He is very supportive, and a great person and we wanted to know he is valued.”

Another winner at the annual awards held at Ramside Hall was Carly Isherwood, a governor at St Bede’s Catholic Primary School in Jarrow, who won the Governance award. The award entry said: “Carly is positive, confident, collaborative, inquisitive and dedicated. She is proactive – suggesting new events and initiatives, for example, a transport pool for families facing challenges getting pupils to school. Carly is a shining example of how good governance can support school life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carly has been a governor for 10 years, first in her native Yorkshire and since 2020 at St Bede’s.

“I became a governor because my son is disabled and I wanted to support the SEND provision in school,” said Carly, who has two children, Noah, 12, and Thea, nine.

“That was my driving force. He is now in a special education school, but I have stayed as a governor because I love it. I started the transport pool idea because there are families struggling to get their children into school and we plan to start a walking school run from Hebburn to Jarrow.”

Gregory Sanderson, of St Mary’s Catholic Primary in Jarrow, was named Primary Teacher of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregory was recognised as an “inspirational teacher” and “great role model” who strives to enhance pupils’ education and is the epitome of the Trust’s values.

Gregory, who has been at the school two years, said: “Everyone is fantastic and it is just a really nice, happy environment. Everyone’s got each other’s backs and it feels like a home away from home – another family.”

Gregory added he appreciated winning the award saying it was “nice” everyone can see the effort you are making for the school community.

“You don’t think people see that day to day and it’s nice to know people do see the work you do,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregory provides a lot of sports and after-school clubs for pupils, including sports like cricket and hockey and a Secret Boy’s reading club, which aims to get more boys enthused about reading.

“I think it’s really important that pupils are busy and engaged, doing other things where they can learn resilience and teamwork – and you can bring that back into the classroom again,” he said.

“With the reading club, we wanted to target boys and give them a chance to enjoy books and I choose books I think they will enjoy.”

Mark Wood of St Wilfrid’s RC College in South Shields said he was “surprised” to win the Support/Central Team Staff Member of the Year award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark is site manager at the school and plays a crucial role in enhancing the environment, while also going above and beyond to support pupils and staff.

“It was nice just to be nominated and I didn’t expect to win,” said Mark.

“I enjoy my job because every day is different, which is why I’ve been there for 20 years. I’ve done many a job at the school and became the site manager about four years ago – and I love it. I’ve got a lot of time for St Wilfrid’s which is why I spend a lot of my time there.”

Other winners from South Tyneside included Dave Vasey, from St Gregory’s Catholic Primary, who won the Everyday Hero award; Beth Atkinson, St Gregory’s Primary, South Shields, who won Staff Member of the Year (classroom based); and Juan Novas, St Joseph’s Academy, Hebburn, who won the New Teacher of the Year accolade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other winners were: Secondary Teacher of the Year Daniel Wilson, St Bede’s & Byron, Peterlee; Healthy Lifestyles Karen Reiling, Trust central team; Team of the Year Theresa Armstrong and Amy Berry, office team, St Mary Magdalen Primary, Seaham; Leadership & Management (Education) Julie Hill, St Godric’s Primary, Thornley, and St Mary’s Primary, Wingate; Gospel Values Leigh Haggerstone, Our Lady of the Rosary Primary, Peterlee; and Mentor of the Year Harry Griffiths, St Bede’s & Byron, Peterlee.

For more information about BCCET, visit www.bccet.org.uk