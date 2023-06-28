Department for Education figures have shown the primary schools in South Tyneside which were hardest to get into for the upcoming academic year.

A record number of primary-aged pupils across the country received a place at their preferred school for 2023-24 – some 92.5% were offered their first choice, up from 92.2% in 2022-23 and the highest figure since 2014-15.

However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places.

In South Tyneside, 1,525 of 1,570 children (97.1%) secured a place at their first preference.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: "It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop.

"Today’s figures attest to the Government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential."

Here are the primary schools in South Tyneside which were hardest to get into, based on DfE figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

Additional reporting by Andrew Dowdeswell, data reporter.

School places in South Tyneside: the hardest primary schools to get into in 2023

Valley View Primary School At Valley View Primary School in Jarrow 71% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child.

St Aloysius Catholic Junior School Academy At St Aloysius Catholic Junior School Academy in Hebburn 78% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child.

Stonhope Primary School At Stanhop Primary School in South Shields 91% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child.