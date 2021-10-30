School pupils at St Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Hebburn back fight against racism for Wear Red Day

Pupils at St Joseph's take a stand against racism with Cllr Adam Ellison and Show Racism the Red Card education worker Guljar Ahmed

Students and staff from St Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Hebburn wore red items of clothing and took part in special assemblies and fitness sessions as part of Wear Red Day with anti-racism education charity Show Racism the Red Card.

Catherine Hammill, deputy headteacher, said: “One of our school's core values is respecting everyone we meet and Wear Red Day embodies this value.

“There is no place for racism in a civilised society so we are delighted to be working with Show Racism the Red Card and raise awareness of the dangers of hate crimes with our students.”

Cllr Adam Ellison, South Tyneside Council’s lead member for children, young people and families, said: “I am proud of the fact that South Tyneside is a welcoming and tolerant place, with a strong tradition of diversity. We cannot, and will not, let down our guard against the tiny minority of people who hold racist views.

“It is incredibly important that we support our schools and young people in playing their role in challenging racism and, in doing so, making the world a better place for our young people. Days such as ‘Wear Red Day’ provide us with the opportunity to put this at the forefront of the debate and discussion.”

Supporting families is one of the Council’s priorities.

Ged Grebby, chief executive of Show Racism the Red Card, said: “South Tyneside Council is leading the way in backing the Show Racism the Red Card schools programme.

“Reported race hate crime has risen nationally by over eight per cent during the last year, despite the country being in lockdown for long periods. Racism is on the rise and anti-racism education is key.”

He added: “Wear Red Day is all about highlighting the anti-racism message but more importantly South Tyneside is helping to fund our schools’ anti-racism education every week. Everyone needs to get involved in helping us combat racism.”