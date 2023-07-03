The end of the acdemic year may be edging closer, but there is still plenty to think about for school staff as teachers enter two days of industrial action this week.

The strikes, which have been set up by the National Education Union (NEU) are the latest in a series of strikes which saw the union hold three regional and five national strike days since February.

When are teachers strikes in England?

School teacher strikes: Every school in South Tyneside confirmed to close on strike days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEU members are scheduled to strike on Wednesday, July 5 and Friday, July 7.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Which schools will be closed in South Tyneside on strike days?

We reached out to every school in South Tyneside and will be updating this page when each site discloses their plans for the two days of action.

Monkton Academy – Will be remaining open with no changes to teaching.

Sea View Primary School – Will be fully closed on both days of strike action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Boldon Infant School – Will be remaining open with no changes to teaching.

Westoe Crown Primary – Nursery, year 2, year 4 and year 6 will remain fully open. Only vulnerable students and children of critical workers should attend across reception, year 1, year 3 and year 5. Year 5 sports day has been rescheduled while year 6 sports day will continue as normal.

West Boldon Primary – Reception, year 4 and also year 6 will remain open, all other year groups will be closed.

Lord Blyton School – Will be remaining open with no changes to teaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad